129 COVID-19 cases in schoolchildren reported in Kazakhstan over past week

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 129 COVID-19 cases in schoolchildren attending closed in-person classes were reported in 12 regions of Kazakhstan in the past week alone, Kazakh Health Minister Alexei Tsoi said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing a briefing at the Central Communications Service, the Kazakh health minister pointed out that since the start of the 2020/21 academic year 1,741 COVID-19 cases in schoolchildren, including 482 among children attending closed in-person classes – 0.05% of the overall number of students studying offline, and 1,259 cases in schoolchildren studying remotely have been reported.

According to him, 129 COVID-19 cases in schoolchildren attending closed in-person classes were reported in 12 regions of Kazakhstan in the past week alone.

The minister also noted the citizens’ low vigilance, with more people not wearing masks and breaching social distancing rules.