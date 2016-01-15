  • kz
    $12B to be invested into Karachaganak Expansion Project - minister

    13:24, 15 January 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - $12 billion will be invested into the Karachaganak Expansion Project, Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan Vladimir Shkolnik said on Friday at a press conference.

    He reminded that the second phase of expansion will start in 2017.
    "The Beineu-Bozoi-Shymkent gas pipeline is set to be complete in the nearest future. Up to 10 billion cu.m. of gas will be transported via the pipeline in 2017," Minister Shkolnik added.

    Government of Kazakhstan Oil & Gas Ministry of Energy Government News Oil and Gas
