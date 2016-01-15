$12B to be invested into Karachaganak Expansion Project - minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - $12 billion will be invested into the Karachaganak Expansion Project, Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan Vladimir Shkolnik said on Friday at a press conference.

He reminded that the second phase of expansion will start in 2017.

"The Beineu-Bozoi-Shymkent gas pipeline is set to be complete in the nearest future. Up to 10 billion cu.m. of gas will be transported via the pipeline in 2017," Minister Shkolnik added.