  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    12th coronavirus death registered in Kazakhstan

    14:52, 13 April 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – One more person has died from the coronavirus infection in Akmola region. It was a patient born in 1936, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    The total number of lethal cases has reached 12 countrywide, including 1 death in Nur-Sultan city, 2 deaths in Almaty city, 1 death in Shymkent city, 4 deaths in Akmola region, 1 death in East Kazakhstan region, 1 death in Karaganda region, 1 death in Pavlodar region, and 1 death in Turkestan region.

    The number of novel coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan has risen by 979 cases as 6 news cases were registered across the country.

    The new cases were detected in Nur-Sultan city (4 cases), North Kazakhstan region (1 case), and East Kazakhstan region (1 case).


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!