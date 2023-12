ALMATY. KAZINFORM 12-year-old Zhibek Kulymbetova of Kazakhstan has won the top honors of the Abu-Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Championship-2019 to become the two-time world champion.

Zhibek Kulymbetova crashed the strongest rivals in the 32 kg weight class from Spain, the UAE winning inside the distance.



It is noteworthy, she also grabbed the gold medal at this championship last year.