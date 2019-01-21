13,000 jobs created in Kostanay region

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM 13,000 new jobs were created in Kostanay region in 2018, Kazinform reports citing the region's Deputy Governor Yerlan Spanov.

According to him, 7.6bn tenge were envisaged and spent in 2018 on the implementation of Enbek programme of labour productivity and mass entrepreneurship development.



"This is 38% more than in 2017. Thanks to the successful implementation of the Comprehensive Plan of Employment Assistance, 30,600 people were covered by the programme. 13,000 jobs were created last year in total," said Spanov at a briefing today.



Unemployment rate in the region made 4.8% while monthly average salary increased by 8.5% (125,522 tenge).