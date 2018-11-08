13 confirmed dead in U.S. bar shooting

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Thirteen people were confirmed dead in a mass shooting Wednesday night in the city of Thousand Oaks in Southern California, including an officer and a gunman, local authorities said, Xinhua reports.

Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean told the press that deputies responded to multiple reports of gunshots fired at Borderline Bar and Grill around 11:30 p.m. local time (0730 GMT, Thursday).

Deputy Sgt. Ron Helus went into the bar with another highway patrol officer. Helus was shot several times and died in hospital later, Dean said.

More people were wounded, according to Dean.

Madison Cummings, an eyewitness at the bar, told Xinhua that the shooter had a beard and short black hair, wore all black and held a black handgun.

"At the first sight, I thought it was a joke, because the music did not stop. But later I smelled the gun-fire, then I knew it's real," she said.

"We immediately ducked down, freaking out," she said. As soon as the shooter was outside her eyesight, Cummings got up and went up to the door.

She sat in her car parked in front of the bar for 45 minutes until the cops walked them to a safe place.

Helus was a 29-year veteran who was set to retire next year.

"Ron was a hardworking, dedicated sheriff's sergeant. He was totally committed, he gave his all and tonight, as I told his wife, he died a hero. He went in to save lives, to save other people," Dean said, choking up.

He said the identification of the shooter remains unknown, and it is unclear whether the shooting was terrorism-related.







Photo credit: © AP Photo / KABC via AP