    13 daily cases of COVID-19-like pneumonia reported in Kazakhstan

    10:10, 02 March 2021
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 13 new cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs have been reported in Kazakhstan in the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    Over the past day, the country has also reported three deaths and 213 recoveries from COVID-19-like pneumonia.

    Since August 1, 2020, COVID-19-like pneumonia has affected 49,307 Kazakhstanis and killed 628. 42,520 made full recovery from the disease.

    Notably, the country has reported 658 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.


