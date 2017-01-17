  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    13 flights canceled at Almaty airport

    10:07, 17 January 2017
    Photo: None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - 13 flights have been canceled at the Almaty International Airport, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Flights linking Almaty with Astana, Urdzhar, Aktau, Bangkok and Frankfurt operated by Air Astana were canceled.

    Two flights from Hong Kong and Ust Kamenogorsk were delayed.

    As for the Astana International Airport, it canceled three flights to and from Almaty.

    Kostanay-Astana, Taldykorgan-Astana, Almaty-Astana and Seoul-Astana were delayed.

    Tags:
    Astana Almaty
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!