13 flights canceled at Almaty airport

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - 13 flights have been canceled at the Almaty International Airport, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Flights linking Almaty with Astana, Urdzhar, Aktau, Bangkok and Frankfurt operated by Air Astana were canceled.



Two flights from Hong Kong and Ust Kamenogorsk were delayed.



As for the Astana International Airport, it canceled three flights to and from Almaty.



Kostanay-Astana, Taldykorgan-Astana, Almaty-Astana and Seoul-Astana were delayed.