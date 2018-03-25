13 flights delayed at Astana airport

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 13 flights have been delayed at the Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the airport's press service, 8 flights arriving from Almaty, Zhezkazgan, Shymkent, Beijing, Yekaterinburg and Omsk and 5 departing flights for Aktau, Aktobe, Almaty and Zhezkazgan are delayed.

The delays are expected to last up to six hours.

It is worth mentioning that the public utility service providers in Astana are now working under no timeline due to heavy snowfall.