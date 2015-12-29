  • kz
    13 flights delayed in Almaty airport

    12:15, 29 December 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 13 flights are delayed in the Almaty airport and one flight is cancelled, the official website of the airport of Almaty informs.

    According to the information, the international flights from Urumqi, Beijing and Tashkent are delayed. Besides, the flights from Kostanay, Semei, Taraz, Aktau and three flights Astana are delayed. The flight from Frankfurt is cancelled.

    The flights from Almaty to Karaganda, Aktau and Astana are delayed as well.

    The delays are caused by strong wind blizzard raging in most parts of the country.

