  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    13 more COVID-19 cases reported across Kazakhstan, total at 150

    23:38, 27 March 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 13 new coronavirus cases have been reported across Kazakhstan: 6 – in Nur-Sultan, 2 – in Akmola region and 5 – in the city of Almaty, according to the data posted on Coronavirus2020.kz website.

    The total number of people infected with COVID-19 has reached 150 at present: 75 – in Nur-Sultan, 55 – in Almaty, 4 – in Karaganda, 3 – in Zhambyl region, 3 – in Atyrau region, 2 – in Shymkent, 1 – in Almaty region, 1 – in Aktobe region, 1 – in the North Kazakhstan region, 3 – in Akmola region, 1 – in Pavlodar region and 1 – in Mangistau region.



    Tags:
    Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!