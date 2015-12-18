  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    13% of working Kazakhstanis run their own business - expert

    16:57, 18 December 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Around 13% of the working population of Kazakhstan are running their own business. Director of the Entrepreneurship Development Centre of the JSC Economic Research Institute Nurlan Kulbatyrov said today at a press conference in Astana, Kazinform reports.

    Kulbatyrov announced the results of the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor research for Kazakhstan. As per them, 13% of working people of the country are running their own business.

    According to Kulbatyrov, Global Entrepreneurship Monitor is a common initiative of the world's leading business schools aimed at studying entrepreneurial activity in certain countries of the world. More than 73 countries comprising 72.4% of the planet's population and 90% of the global GDP, participate in the research to date. Over the years of its funtioning, GEM project has become a tool of adoption of decisions for business climate improvement. GEM data are used as sources of reliable information for global researches, such the World Economic Forum.

    Tags:
    Statistics Studies State of the Nation Address 2016 News Society
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!