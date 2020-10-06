13 projects to be carried out under Industrialization Map in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 13 projects are expected to be implemented as part of the Industrialization Map in Almaty city this year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Almaty’s administration, 13 projects worth KZT98.5bn are set to be implemented in machine-building, metallurgy, food, chemical and light industries and construction in 2020.

It is said that a total of 17 projects are expected to be implemented by 2025.