13-year-old Kazakh girl wins recognition from Italian public

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Aruzhan Ardak, a 13-year-old singer of Kazakhstan, has won Italy's Premio Mia Martini Una voce per Mimì 2018 award, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The singing competition has been held since 1995 in honor of Mia Martini, a famous Italian singer, in her hometown, Bagnara Calabra. The TV show includes 4 stages: casting, semifinal, radio final, and grand final. The age of contestants ranges from 4 to 45 years old. The live broadcast of the grand final was also held on Radio Medua, a local radio station.

The Kazakh singer Aruzhan Ardak successfully passed all stages and became the only finalist from the CIS countries.





Aruzhan sang Rihanna's Love On The Brain partially translated into Italian. This song was played on the radio, and the locals voted by phone texting. After the contest, the girl gained a lot of fans in Italy.