  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    130 Arys children left for Pavlodar for summer vacations

    11:48, 27 June 2019
    Photo: None
    ARYS. KAZINFORM 130 children and ten teachers left today for Bayanauyl resort, Pavlodar region, with support from the Kazakh Education and Science Ministry and Pavlodar administration.

    The Pavlodar administration sent a plane to deliver Arys children to Bayanauyl as part of the charitable campaign. Besides, Almaty Kitap publishing house staff helped with clothing those 130 kids suffered as a result of the emergency in Arys.

    Tags:
    Turkestan region Turkestan region Arys explosion Pavlodar region
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!