130 Arys children left for Pavlodar for summer vacations
11:48, 27 June 2019
ARYS. KAZINFORM 130 children and ten teachers left today for Bayanauyl resort, Pavlodar region, with support from the Kazakh Education and Science Ministry and Pavlodar administration.
The Pavlodar administration sent a plane to deliver Arys children to Bayanauyl as part of the charitable campaign. Besides, Almaty Kitap publishing house staff helped with clothing those 130 kids suffered as a result of the emergency in Arys.