130 companies with involvement of French fixed assets working in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - "France-Kazakhstan" Chamber of Commerce and Industry officially opened in Astana.

As the Ministry of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan informed, France is one of the priority investment partners of Kazakhstan. The inflow of direct foreign investments from France to Kazakhstan made USD 12.2 bln in the period from 2005 through 2015. 7 billion of it has been attracted since the beginning of the implementation of the industrialization program.

130 companies with the involvement of French fixed assets are now successfully functioning in Kazakhstan. Airbus, Total, Alstom, Peugeot, Vicat Merial are just some of them.

The main spheres where the French companies are engaged are infrastructure, transport, telecommunication, food and light industries, construction materials, metallurgy, oil and chemical sectors and the commercial sphere, the Minister of Investment and Development informs.