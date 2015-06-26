135 apartments put into operation under Nurly Zhol in Atyrau

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 135 families in Atyrau city have received the keys to new apartments.

Three apartment houses were constructed in Almagul micro district by the National Holding "Baiterek" under Nurly Zhol program, according to the press service of ZhilStroySberBank informs. The total area of housing was 9686 square meters. There have been constructed three residential houses worth a total of 1 080 million tenge (including 110 million tenge allocated from the National Fund of Kazakhstan). By the end of the year it is planned to put into operation another 11 residential buildings under the program "Housing for young families" (ZhilStroySberBank). Baiterek holding conducts systematic work on the implementation of the state program Nurly Zhol in all regions of Kazakhstan, the statement reads.