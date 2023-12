NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan confirmed 138 recoveries from coronavirus infection, Coronavirus2020.kz. reads.

49 recovered in Nur-Sultan, 2 in Akmola region, 2 in Aktobe region, 10 in Almaty region, 42 in East Kazakhstan, 1 in West Kazakhstan, 19 in Karaganda region, 9 in Kostanay region, 3 in Pavlodar region, 1 in Turkestan region. As a result 107,668 beat coronavirus the nationwide.