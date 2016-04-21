13th Eurasian Media Forum kicks off in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 13th Eurasian Media Forum has kicked off in Astana this morning.

Vice Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Dariga Nazarbayev took part in the official opening ceremony of the forum.

This year's forum has gathered nearly 30 speakers and over 400 delegates from 50 countries. It will be covered by over 400 reps of mass media.

Four main sessions and five master classes of prominent journalists, politicians and economic experts are set to be held on Day 1. Participants are expected to discuss what would this world be like without oil, when the global financial crisis ends and touch upon the conflicts in the Middle East.

Former President of Afghanistan Hamid Karzai, former UK's Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Jack Straw, chairman of the Astana International Financial Center Kairat Kelimbetov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Erlan Idrissov, Secretary of the National Security Council Nurlan Yermekbayev, Minister of Economy and Financial Policy of the Eurasian Economic Commission Timur Suleimenov and may others will take the floor at the forum.

The Eurasian Media Forum was initiated by Dariga Nazarbayeva in 2002.