13yo killed by electric shock in Akmola region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A 13-year-old schoolgirl was killed by electric shock in the village of Shortandy, Akmola region.

The girl studied in a secondary school number 2 of Shortandy. The teenager received 82 percent of the body burn. The accident took place June 13. The victim was noticed unconscious by a railroad worker. He called the ambulance. But at the moment the medical workers arrived at the scene the girl was already dead. Police are investigating the circumstances of the case.