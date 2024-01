TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM A teen aged 13 went missing in Almaty region, Kazinform reports.

The teen, born in 2004, was last seen on June 29 in Ushtobe. The boy allegedly had drowned in Karatal, near a water-tower. His clothes were found on the shore.



The missing teen of medium build has dark eyes, black hair, outstanding ears. Could be disorientated, the message posted in social networks reads.