14 facilities of manufacturing industry to be commissioned in Akmola region this year

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - Within the framework of "100 specific steps" Akmola region's authorities are working to attract new sources of investment, according to the management of domestic policy of the region.

"The region has established a council to attract investors. There was developed an action plan in accordance to which this year it is planned to hold an international investment forum," the statement reads.



In the second five-year industrialization program it is planned to implement 30 projects worth 461 billion tenge including with foreign capital.



This year there will be introduced 14 facilities in the manufacturing sector in the amount of 73 billion tenge. There will be commissioned the Kazakh-Belarusian Industrial and Technology Park on assembling agricultural and municipal equipment. Its design capacity will be 4.5 million units per year.



The largest project is the construction of a cement plant with the capacity of 2 million tons per year (LLP "Kokshe-Cement"). The project's cost is estimated at almost 60 billion tenge.