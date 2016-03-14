14 “green” projects to be implemented in 8 regions of Kazakhstan under UNDP support

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 14 "green" projects will be implemented in 8 regions of Kazakhstan under the support of the UN Development Program. Chairman of the Board of the Coalition for Green Economy and G-Global Development, member of the Presidential Council for Transition of Kazakhstan to Green Economy Saltanat Rakhimbekova said it today at a press conference.

“In order to implement the project of Kazakhstan’s transition to green economy under the support of the UN Development Program, the European Economic Commission announced a competition among non-governmental organizations. 14 NGOs representing 8 regions and Astana city became the winners of this contest,” Rakhimbekova explained.

According to her, five projects are being implemented in five regions of Kazakhstan.

The Concept of Transition to Green Economy was adopted in Kazakhstan in May 2013. One of the basic ideas of the Concept is to ensure efficient management of water resources in Kazakhstan.

The project “Support of Kazakhstan for Transition to Green Economy Model” is financed by the EU in Kazakhstan and is implemented by the UN Development Program, UN Economic Commission for Europe. Financing from the EU side will make 7 mln 100 thousand euros. The project was developed with direct participation of the Water Resources Committee of the Agriculture Ministry.