    14 hours and 34 km: Kazakh man swims the English Channel

    11:33, 04 July 2019
    DOVER. KAZINFORM - Yerzhan Yessimkhanov of Kazakhstan swam the English Channel, Kazinform reports.

    "Today I have swum across the English Channel from England to France and raised the flag of Kazakhstan on the French coast. Time: 14 hours 21 minutes. Distance: 34 kilometers," Yerzhan Yessimkhanov shared his achievement on Instagram. He started the swim at 5 a.m. Almaty time.

    Yerzhan Yessimkhanov became the first representative of Kazakhstan to swim across the English Channel. It should be mentioned that a considerable part of the swim was at night.

    For two weeks he lived in Dover, England. Yerzhan was preparing for making the crossing: 10 kilometers in +14⁰C waters of the Channel every morning.

