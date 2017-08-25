14 Kazakh nationals to be evacuated from Iraq

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 14 citizens of Kazakhstan are being evacuated from Iraq, Anuar Zhainakov, the head of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs press service, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"We have received the information on the withdrawal of 14 citizens of Kazakhstan from the zone of military operations in Iraq. They include one man, three women, and ten children. At the moment, they are in Iraq, preparing for evacuation," Anuar Zhainakov said.

He said that the diplomats of the Kazakh Embassy in Jordan are engaged in the evacuation process. The diplomats promise to provide more information later.