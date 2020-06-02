14 new cases of coronavirus infection registered at Tengiz

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - 14 new cases of coronavirus infection were registered at Tengiz field, Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the regional Akimat, 14 coronavirus-infected patients are employees of contracting organizations operating at the Tengiz oil field.

The patients are men born in 1981, 1991, 1979, 1979, 1963, 1997, 1985, 1968, 1985, 1970, 1974 and three women born in 1998, 1976, 1969. The infected persons were detected during screening.

In total, 1,119 people diagnosed with COVID-19 were identified in the region.

The number of people recovered from the novel coronavirus has reached 416.



