    14% of North Kazakhstan rgn’s population tested for COVID-19

    15:39, 17 August 2020
    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – The coronavirus infection has been detected in people of 256 out of 635 settlements in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    As of August 17, a total of 3,750 COVID-19 cases have been reported across the region, of these 1,418 are asymptomatic. The daily growth of 0.6% has been seen, while the death rate stands at 0.4%.

    According to the chief medical officer of the region, Serikbay Kasmakasov, around 20% of the total COVID-19 patients found to be COVID-19-infected after preventive examinations; 2,515 had sought medical assistance, 500 more had come to contact with those infected.

    According to him, 6,332 of those come into contact with COVID-19-infected as well as 4,625 of close ones of COVID-19-infected had been tested for COVID-19. A total of 78,516 COVID-19 tests had been conducted throughout the region, thus covering 14% of the region’s population, 4.7% of which found to be COVID-19-infected.

    The region is slowing weakening the quarantine measures, while the mask wearing and social distancing rules are in place.


