14 projects being implemented within Astana food belt

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - 14 projects totaling 38.9 billion tenge are planned to be implemented in 2015 within Astana food belt, Kazinform refers to the press service of the regional administration office.

According to a meeting in Akmola region's administration office, 6 projects worth 4.1 billion tenge are already implemented: LLP "Akmola Biday" (Kokshetau) - a storage and processing of grain and oil crops; JSC "Altyn Dan" (Yesil district) - a granary for receiving, storing, cleaning, drying and shipment of grain and oil crops, LLP "Arna grain-collecting station" (Makinsk town) - granaries, LLP "Rinar" (Atbasar) - a grain-collecting station with a capacity of 12 thousand metric tons, LLP "AF Rodina" (Tselinograd area) - a granary with a capacity of 20 thousand metric tons, Ltd. "Pegasus" (Akkol district) - a grain elevator for receiving, storing, cleaning, drying and shipment of grains and oil crops. 8 more projects worth 34.9 billion tenge are planned to be implemented before the yearend: LLP "KazgerKus" (Yenbekshilder district) - construction of two poultry farms, LLP "KazGluten Co" (Shortandy district) - construction of a plant for deep processing of grain and production of wheat gluten, LLP "Capital projects Ltd" (Tselinograd area) - creation of a broiler farm, LLP "Greenhouse complex "EcoProduct" (Akkol district) - construction of a greenhouse for growing vegetables according to the Dutch technology, LLP "Greenhouse Technology in Kazakhstan" (Stepnogorsk) - expansion of the greenhouse complex, LLP "Basis Block" (Korgalzhyn district) - construction of a stock yard, LLP "Irchenko-grain elevator" (Atbasar district) - construction of a grain elevator complex.