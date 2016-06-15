14 radical groups operated in Aktobe region

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - 14 radical groups have been disclosed in Aktobe region by the regional department of the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan since 2015.

"The department arrested 36 people who planned to participate in violent attacks in Kazakhstan and abroad," head of the Aktobe department Nurlan Kydyrbayev said on Wednesday.



Mr. Kydyrbayev believes that such people should be given close scrutiny as they are often recruited via Internet by international terrorist organizations.



He said he is convinced that 25 people linked to the violent attacks on June 5 in Aktobe city were tasked by Daesh to commit jihad in the city.



Earlier it was reported that 29 terrorists attacked two arms shops and a military unit of the National Guard of the Republic of Kazakhstan on June 5 in Aktobe city. 3 military men and 5 civilians were killed as a result of the terror acts. 7 military men and 12 police officers were injured as well. All terrorists linked to the violent attacks were either detained or liquidated last week.