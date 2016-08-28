  • kz
    140 Kazakhstani tourists trapped in Georgia

    23:10, 28 August 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 140 Kazakhstani tourists remain trapped in Batumi for the third day already.

    Flight delay was caused by technical malfunctioning of the aircraft caused during its assembly, Director General Alexander Beloborodov explained. Now the company eliminates all the shortages at its own expense.

    The company is searching now for a plane to transport the passengers.

    For now, the passengers have been provided with accommodation and meal.

