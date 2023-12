NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 143 people in Kazakhstan recovered from coronavirus infection over the last 24 hours, coronavirus2020.kz. reports.

7 beat the novel infection in Almaty region, 3 in Atyrau region, 17 in West Kazakhstan, 14 in Karaganda region, 4 in Kostanay region, 60 in Pavlodar region, 38 in North Kazakhstan bringing the country’s recoveries to 116,187.