145 families move into new apartments on Independence Day in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - Two blocks of apartments have been commissioned in the city of Petropavlovsk on the Independence Day of the Republic of Kazakhstan within the framework of Zhilstroysberbank program. 145 families moved into their new apartments on Wednesday.

Akim (governor) of North Kazakhstan region Erik Sultanov found time in his tight schedule to congratulate the happy apartment owners. "Please allow me to wholeheartedly congratulate you on this milestone in your life!" he addressed the people who gathered outside the new residential complexes. Since 2012, 903 families have received their apartments within the framework of Zhilstroysberbank program in the region.