145 people evacuated from snow-hit cars across Kazakhstan
Thus, according to the press service of the Committee, in Karaganda region 3 people were evacuated on January 1 on 67 km of the road "Karsakpai-Baikonur".
The same day, 33 people including 4 children were evacuated from snow captivity on 122 km of "Zhezkazgan-Petropavlovsk" highway.
4 people, 2 vehicles evacuated from snow drifts in Osakarovka district and bypass road of Aktobe city.
A bus with 33 passengers was towed to Aktobe. 37 people including 3 children, and 6 vehicles were evacuated from snowdrifts on "Samara-Shymkent" road in Alginsky area.
1 man and 1 vehicle rescued from snow in Khromtau district.
As a result of rescue operations carried out on the highway "Orenburg-Aktobe" 19 people were evacuated including 3 children.
In addition, 6 persons and 2 motor cars were rescued from snow captivity in Aitekebi district of Aktobe region.