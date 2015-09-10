1465.kz multimedia website devoted to Kazakh Khanate&#39;s 550th anniversary presented in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today the Central Office of Nur Otan People's Democratic Party held a presentation of foreign language versions of 1465.kz historical-multimedia website devoted to the 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate. The Party agreed to support well-known blogger and programmer Arshat Orazov and finance his project.

Prominent scholars, experts, mass media representatives, famous bloggers, Zhas Otan youth wing activists and members of the Party participated in the presentation. The aim of the multimedia website is to familiarize its readers with the Kazakh Khanate's history. The website is notable for giving more attention to multimedia content that is very popular among young users. The website will function in Kazakh, Russian, Turkish and English languages and will include the following sections: Chronicles, Films, Books, Songs, Events, Map, Test, Forum etc. "The users will be able to watch online versions of films about history of the Kazakh nation. The site provides also e-versions of literature and scientific works on history," Berik Uali noted. Noteworthy to say, that Nur Otan will help promote the website in internet space.