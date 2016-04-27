  • kz
    €147M of sponsor money to be attracted for EXPO 2017

    19:14, 27 April 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - €147 million of sponsor money will be attracted for EXPO 2017 in accordance with the registration dossier, Akhmetzhan Yessimov, Chairman of the "NC "Astana EXPO 2017" JSC, announced at a session dedicated to the socioeconomic development of Astana city and preparations for the EXPO event on Wednesday.

    "The company signed contracts and memorandums worth of millions of Euro with Kazakhstani and foreign companies. Work in that direction will be continued," Mr. Yessimov added.
    According to him, 244 billion tenge of investment has already attracted by the company. "It allowed to create nearly 5,300 workplaces," Mr. Yessimov added.

