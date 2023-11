ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 15 flights are cancelled in the Almaty airport today due to bad weather conditions.

Three international flights, two flights to Urumqi and one to Frankfurt, are cancelled as well as seven domestic flights from Almaty to Karaganda, Atyrau, Aktau, Shymkent, Kostanay, Pavlodar and Aktobe.

Besides, flights from Pavlodar, Karaganda, Uralsk and two from Urumqi to Almaty are also cancelled today.