15 Kazakh citizens serving jail terms in China - Ambassador

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - 15 citizens of Kazakhstan are currently serving jail terms on various charges in China, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to the People's Republic of China Shakhrat Nuryshev announced at a press conference on Friday.

"Presently 15 citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan are serving jail terms in China. Prior to President Nazarbayev's recent visit to Beijing, there were 20 Kazakhstani-born inmates, five of whom were handed to Kazakhstan law-enforcement authorities in late August. Those prisoners are expected to serve their terms in Kazakhstan now," Ambassador Nuryshev told the press briefing. Kazakhstan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, General Prosecutor's Office and diplomatic mission in China worked together with their Chinese colleagues in order to arrange the extradition of those prisoners. The abovementioned inmates were handed to Kazakhstani authorities in Urumqi on August 28, 2015. Recall that President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev paid a state visit to China from August 31 through September 3, 2015.