15 killed in Saudi airstrikes on Yemen residential area

BAKU. KAZINFORM At least 15 people have lost their lives in Saudi airstrikes in the northwestern Yemeni province of Amran, PressTV reported.

Saudi fighter jets targeted a residential area in Amran on Tuesday night, leaving 15 people dead, local media reports said.

Saudi warplanes also pounded several positions in the Yemeni provinces of Sa'ada and Abyan.

The important Red Sea port of Mokha in Ta'izz and military bases in Hajjah and Hudaydah were further struck by Saudi airborne assaults.

Meanwhile, the Yemeni army fired artillery shells on the Saudi military site of Alab in Saudi Arabia's Dhahran Asir region in retaliation for Riyadh's unabated military campaign against the Yemeni people.

Earlier in the day, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) voiced deep concern over the increasing number of unattended dead bodies in Yemen, amid ongoing Saudi airstrikes on the impoverished Arab country.

"With the escalation of the fighting, more casualties are being left behind owing to the increased danger associated with retrieving the wounded and the dead," said Nourane Houas, the head of the ICRC's Protection Department in Yemen.

Amnesty International also called on the United Nations Human Rights Council to establish an international commission of inquiry to investigate "alleged war crimes" committed during Riyadh's military campaign against Yemen.

Saudi Arabia launched its aggression against Yemen on March 26 - without a UN mandate - in an effort to undermine Yemen's Houthi Ansarullah movement and to restore power to the country's fugitive former president, Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi, a staunch ally of Riyadh.

The United Nations says the conflict in Yemen has killed more than 4,000 people, nearly half of them civilians, since late March. Local Yemeni sources, however, say the fatality figure is much higher, Kazinform refers to Trend.Az.