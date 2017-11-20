15 killed in stampede amid food aid distribution in Morocco

RABAT. KAZINFORM At least 15 people died and five others injured in a stampede during a distribution of food aid in Morocco's southern province of Essaouira, according to Moroccan state TV channel 2M, Xinhua reports.

The stampede, which took place in the village of Sidi Boulalam, occurred when local people rushed to get food.

Most of the victims were women and elderly people.

Morocco's King Mohammed VI had given direct orders to support families of the victims, said the Interior Ministry.

Distributions of food aid are common in the North African nation, especially in remote areas. The activities are organized by private sponsors as well as by the authorities.

A recent drought has greatly hammered agricultural output in Morocco, leading to the high cost of food.