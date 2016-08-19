15 Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools to undergo CIS accreditation in 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 15 Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools will undergo accreditation at the Council of International Schools, according to CEO of JSC Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools Kulyash Shamshidinova, who said it today at the annual August meeting of the country's teaching staff in Astana.

"Nazarbayev Intellectual School became the first to have its program authorized at the international level. It was the first to be accredited by the Council of International Schools. 15 Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools are expected to undergo accreditation next year," she noted.



More than 2,000 teachers are participating this year in the annual August meeting titled as "Intellectual Leadership: Basis of Stable Development."



The Council of International Schools is the organization specializing in accreditation of schools and development of teaching methodologies. The CIS unites 697 schools, 508 universities and colleges of 112 countries. The CIS cooperates with the 50 leading universities of the world.