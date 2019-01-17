15 regions and cities to build new sports and cultural venues in Turkestan

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM First Deputy Prime Minister Askar Mamin has held a meeting in Turkestan with the participation of Governor of Turkestan region Zhansseit Tuimebayev, deputy governors of other regions, representatives of national companies and investors, Kazinform reports,

Large-scale projects are being implemented today in the city of Turkestan.



"One of them is construction of 88 residence buildings. 2,724 apartments with the total area of 200sq m will be built at the expense of Turkestan Socio-Entrepreneurship Corporation and private investors. A museum named after Khoja Ahmed Yasawi is under construction. The project owner is JSC SamrukKazyna National Sovereign Fund. Besides, 905.3hectares of land plot was allotted for the construction of an airport," said Zhansseit Tuimebayev.



Representatives of other regions informed about the course of preparations for the construction of new projects in Turkestan.



Thus, Almaty region's administration plans to build a Palace of Youth and Aktobe region will build leisure facilities in the area of Azret Sultan Museum. Atyrau region will build an open-air museum of history and culture and theEast Kazakhstan region will present a music fountain to the city. North Kazakhstan region will build a regional sports school of Olympic reserve. Zhambyl region will build a cultural and historical center in the territory of Azret Sultan Museum.



In turn, the administration of Kostanay region will build an office of the Regional People's Assembly, Kyzylorda region will present a hammam to the residents. An amphitheater will be erected by Mangistau region's akimat.



Astana Mayor's Office is planning to open a new square in Turkestan. A media centre and a scientific library will be built by the authorities of Almaty and Shymkent cities respectively.



At the end of the meeting, Askar Mamin commissioned the participants to properly and timely fulfill the tasks set by the Head of State.