15 t of garbage collected in foothills of Almaty (PHOTO)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - "Hunting for garbage" campaign was organized by the Charitable Foundation "Bauyrzhan" together with Almaty city administration.

Just over an hour volunteers have collected about 200 kilograms of trash left by tourists and vacationers. According to initiators of the campaign which started in September the current year, the idea of "Hunting for garbage" is aimed at attracting Almaty residents' attention to the problems of pollution. According to volunteers, this event is a good start to finally instill Almatians ecological culture. Zhuldiz Omarbekova, initiator of the campaign, is confident in the effectiveness of "Hunting for garbage". She informed that everyone may participate in the environmental action which takes place every weekend in Alma-Arasanskiy and Butakovskiy gorges. Total participants of "Hunting for garbage" have collected more than 15 tons of garbage. It is worth noting that the ecological campaig will run until 29 November.