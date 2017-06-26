150,000 people visit Nur Alem Sphere at EXPO

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 150 thousand people have visited Sphere "Nur Alem" at EXPO-2017 Exhibition Complex. Akhmetzhan Yessimov, Astana Expo-2017 National Company Board Chairman, announced this at the international conference "Tourism and Future Energy: Unlocking Low Carbon Growth Opportunities" in the Congress Center, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The EXPO is a world-class event that traditionally attracts millions of tourists. Thus, the history of international exhibitions shows that complexes built specifically for exhibitions become the world sights later. As examples, we can mention the Eiffel Tower left after the Exposition Universelle and the Brussels Atomium designed for the opening of Expo 58. The Nur Alem Sphere has become such a sight for Astana City as a new world symbol of the future energy and center of tourist attraction. It is unique architecture and inner content that attracts people. Nearly 150,000 people have visited it within the last few days. In total, 400,000 people have visited the EXPO," A.Yessimov said.

According to him, people from many countries are showing their interest in EXPO-2017. Citizens of 55 countries have booked tickets for Astana. Tourist inflow is observed here. Since early June, 140,000 foreign visitors have arrived to Astana airport, or three times more than last year. Residents of 46 countries work at the exhibition as volunteers.

In addition, Akhmetzhan Yessimov said that a lot has been done for promoting the exhibition worldwide. The promotion covers over 1.5 billion people. There is information about the Expo in the largest international airports servicing over 250 million people a month all in all.