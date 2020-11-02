  • kz
    150 coronavirus patients in critical conditions, Health Ministry

    10:00, 02 November 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of today 4,489 people, including 333 kids, are receiving treatment for coronavirus in Kazakhstan. 150 are in critical condition, the Telegram Channel of the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry reports.

    2,420 people are staying at hospital, 2,096 receive outpatient treatment. 15 are in serious condition, 22 are on life support.

    As earlier reported, 422 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Kazakhstan over the past 24 hours, 114 recovered.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Healthcare Coronavirus
