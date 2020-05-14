  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    154 more tested positive for coronavirus in Kazakhstan for past 24 hrs

    09:16, 14 May 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM For the past 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 154 more coronavirus-positive cases that is 2.8% growth, the special website coronavirus2020.kz reads.

    30 cases were recorded in Kazakh capital, 50 in Almaty, 5 in Shymkent, 8 in Aktobe region, 7 in Almaty region, 25 in Atyrau region, 3 in East Kazakhstan, 1 in Zhambyl region, 6 in West Kazakhstan, 4 in Karaganda region, 8 in Mangistau region, 1 in Pavlodar region, 6 in Turkestan region.

    As of now the country’s coronavirus tally stands at 5,571.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!