    15th IAAF World Championships commenced in Beijing

    12:13, 23 August 2015
    Photo: None
    BEIJING. KAZINFORM - The 15th World Championships started in Chinese capital city on Saturday. About 2 thousand athletes from all over the world arrived in Beijing to take part in the event.

    President of China Xi Jinping and Head of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach and President of the IAAF Lamine Diack took part in the opening ceremony of the world championships.

    The world championships will be held in Beijing for nine days and ends on August 30.

    In total, 47 sets of medals will be up for grabs at the event.

    Sport News
