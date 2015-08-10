15yo girl sentenced to 13 years in high-security prison for knife attack on businessman in Kyrgyzstan

TALAS. KAZINFORM - The Talas City Court considered the case into a knife attack on businessman Raikan Alkanov on August 7. Gulnara Amangeldi kyzy, 15, was sentenced to 13 years of imprisonment in a high-security prison for the attempted murder.

Dinara Nurmanbetova, 17, and Begaiym Turarbekova, 33, were charged with a two-year suspended sentence as the accomplices. The sentence will be appealed, according to the defendant party. Please of the litigators on a forensic psychological examination for Amangeldi kyzy was postponed indefinitely. Raikan Alkanov was taken to Talas region hospital with 18 knife wounds in the morning of October 26; his stomach, small bowel, spleen, liver and other organs were damaged. He underwent an urgent surgery. The businessman arrived in Talas from Bishkek to attend the celebrations of the 70th anniversary of Talas region. Kazinform refers to AKIpress News Agency . Under the criminal probe, the police detained three girls on suspicion of the knife attack and robbery with the purpose to steal 200,000 som ($3,187) from Alkanov. The police also found the suspects bought clothes in the local store the next day after robbery. Afterwards, Alkanov sent a letter to Interior Minister Melis Turganbayev with his version of what had happened. He noted that previously the mother of the suspected girls appealed him with a request to help financially to marry one of her daughters who used to work as a nanny of his grandchildren. However, some media reported that the businessman was wounded while trying to rape the minor. Shaiymkan Nusubaliyeva, the mother of two girls convicted of assaulting the businessman, said that the data provided by Alkanov was unfounded. She said: "Alkanov called me in October, and I said that one of my daughters, who had worked for the entrepreneur, was going to marry. I said that I want to sell a cow for a wedding. Raikan Alkanov told me not to sell the cow and that he was going to come to Talas for celebrations of the 70th anniversary of the region. We had no conversation about the girls." On the day when the attack on the businessman occurred, the girl left home to fetch water at 5.00 pm but did not return. "The next day she called and said that unknown individuals, threatening with a knife, put her in Honda Odyssey and drove away," added the mother. Raikan Alkanov is President of the Alkanov & Co. LLC and Chairman of the Board of the Business Council of EurAsEC (Eurasian Economic Community) - Kyrgyzstan.