15yo teen killed in road accident in E Kazakhstan

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM A 15-year-old girl was hit by a truck and killed in Bystrukha village of Glubokovskiy municipality of the East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform learnt from YK-news.kz.

The accident occurred September 27 at around 09:00pm. A 41-year-old driver of a truck hit a 15-year-old girl. The teen died in an ambulance without regaining consciousness. An investigation is underway,» the press service of the local police department said.