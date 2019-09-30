  • kz
    15yo teen killed in road accident in E Kazakhstan

    13:23, 30 September 2019
    Photo: None
    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM A 15-year-old girl was hit by a truck and killed in Bystrukha village of Glubokovskiy municipality of the East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform learnt from YK-news.kz.

    The accident occurred September 27 at around 09:00pm. A 41-year-old driver of a truck hit a 15-year-old girl. The teen died in an ambulance without regaining consciousness. An investigation is underway,» the press service of the local police department said.

    Road accidents East Kazakhstan region Incidents
