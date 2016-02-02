16 bln 500 mln tenge spent for roads repair and construction in Mangystau region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 16 bln 500 mln tenge have been allocated for repair and construction of roads in Mangystau region in the past two years,

Kazinform quotes Governor of this region Alik Aidarbayev as saying at a press conference in Astana today.

"Since 2014, we have allocated 16 bln 500 mln tenge for the construction and repair of district roads. As a result the share of unsatisfactory roads reduced from 40.5% in 2012 to 16% in 2015," said the Governor.

According to him, 36% of the region's roads were in unsatisfactory condition in 2013. In 2014 this figure made 33%.