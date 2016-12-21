16 detained on suspicion of extremism in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On December 21, the National Security Committee has launched a special operation to neutralize a unit of At-Takfir Wal-Hijra extremist organization in the territory of the country.

“The operation was launched simultaneously in Almaty, Aktobe, Atyrau regions and in the city of Almaty. 16 individuals were detained and brought to territorial divisions of the NSC on suspicion of incitement of religious discord and involvement in activity of prohibited organization,” the NSC informed via its website.

The members of this organization are known for propagating the principles of the so-called “takfir” (accusation of unbelief) on which the ideology of Al-Qaeda, DAESH and other terrorist groups is built. The followers of At-Takfir Wal-Hijra approve the actions of terrorists in Syria and Iraq and deny secular form of government and constitutional laws of a country. This organization was recognized as an extremist one by a court decision in 2014 and its activity is prohibited in the U.S., Russia, China, Egypt, Libya, Morocco, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and other countries.

The NSC will further inform of the course of the operation and results of further investigation.